Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, UAL, BXC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 30,626 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 2,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 77,783 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 14,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And BlueLinx Holdings Inc (Symbol: BXC) options are showing a volume of 664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,100 underlying shares of BXC. Below is a chart showing BXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, UAL options, or BXC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.