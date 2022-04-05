Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, UAL, BXC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 30,626 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 2,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 77,783 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 14,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And BlueLinx Holdings Inc (Symbol: BXC) options are showing a volume of 664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,100 underlying shares of BXC. Below is a chart showing BXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, UAL options, or BXC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.