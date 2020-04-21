Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, LVS, FLNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 47,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 10,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 47,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 18,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluent Inc (Symbol: FLNT) saw options trading volume of 1,533 contracts, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of FLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of FLNT. Below is a chart showing FLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

