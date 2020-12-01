Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, JNJ, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 88,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 3,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 68,682 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 89.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,300 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 83,520 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 14,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

