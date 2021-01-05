Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CPRT, XOM, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT), where a total volume of 6,880 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 688,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of CPRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of CPRT. Below is a chart showing CPRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 144,762 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 11,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 47,182 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPRT options, XOM options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.