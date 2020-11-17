Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CPRT, MCK, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT), where a total of 6,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 615,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of CPRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,000 underlying shares of CPRT. Below is a chart showing CPRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 4,578 contracts, representing approximately 457,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 27, 2020, with 268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,800 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 8,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

