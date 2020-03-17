Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CPRI, VRSN, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total volume of 28,518 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 12,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) saw options trading volume of 5,304 contracts, representing approximately 530,400 underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 886,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 13,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

