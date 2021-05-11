Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COUP, YUM, SCCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP), where a total of 6,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 642,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) options are showing a volume of 8,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 820,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) saw options trading volume of 8,137 contracts, representing approximately 813,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

