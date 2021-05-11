Markets
COUP

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COUP, YUM, SCCO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP), where a total of 6,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 642,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) options are showing a volume of 8,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 820,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) saw options trading volume of 8,137 contracts, representing approximately 813,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COUP options, YUM options, or SCCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COUP YUM SCCO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular