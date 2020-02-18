Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, SHAK, BMY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 27,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 20,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.4% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,000 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 139,434 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 104.6% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 52,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

