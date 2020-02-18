Markets
COST

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, SHAK, BMY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 27,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 20,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.4% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,000 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 139,434 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 104.6% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 52,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, SHAK options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COST SHAK BMY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular