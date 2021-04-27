Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, LRCX, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 12,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 9,306 contracts, representing approximately 930,600 underlying shares or approximately 56% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 13,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

