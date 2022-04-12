Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COO, AMD, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO), where a total volume of 1,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 162,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.9% of COO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,300 underlying shares of COO. Below is a chart showing COO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 546,532 contracts, representing approximately 54.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 34,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 31,830 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 7,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,600 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
