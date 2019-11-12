Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COHR, BSX, CBS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR), where a total of 1,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 325,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 40,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 8,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,600 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And CBS Corp (Symbol: CBS) saw options trading volume of 27,367 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of CBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,500 underlying shares of CBS. Below is a chart showing CBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

