Markets
COHR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COHR, BSX, CBS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR), where a total of 1,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 325,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 40,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 8,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,600 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And CBS Corp (Symbol: CBS) saw options trading volume of 27,367 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of CBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,500 underlying shares of CBS. Below is a chart showing CBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COHR options, BSX options, or CBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COHR BSX CBS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular