Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COF, ABBV, HBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 25,170 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153.8% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 13,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 99,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 39,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) saw options trading volume of 61,777 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 107.3% of HBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 29,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of HBI. Below is a chart showing HBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

