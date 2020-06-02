Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CNK, TSN, GWRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total volume of 38,704 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.5% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 20,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 36,143 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 23,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) saw options trading volume of 4,889 contracts, representing approximately 488,900 underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of GWRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,900 underlying shares of GWRE. Below is a chart showing GWRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNK options, TSN options, or GWRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

