Markets
CNK

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CNK, TSN, GWRE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total volume of 38,704 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.5% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 20,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 36,143 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 23,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) saw options trading volume of 4,889 contracts, representing approximately 488,900 underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of GWRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,900 underlying shares of GWRE. Below is a chart showing GWRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CNK options, TSN options, or GWRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNK TSN GWRE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular