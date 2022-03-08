Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CNK, ANDE, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total volume of 15,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,700 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE) saw options trading volume of 1,899 contracts, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of ANDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,600 underlying shares of ANDE. Below is a chart showing ANDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 26,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNK options, ANDE options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.