Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CNK, ANDE, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total volume of 15,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,700 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE) saw options trading volume of 1,899 contracts, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of ANDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,600 underlying shares of ANDE. Below is a chart showing ANDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 26,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CNK options, ANDE options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.