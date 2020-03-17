Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, TIF, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 9,264 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 926,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) saw options trading volume of 39,521 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 100.9% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 16,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 7,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 761,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $685 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $685 strike highlighted in orange:

