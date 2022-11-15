Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, PSX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 8,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 895,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 230.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 389,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 285,019 contracts, representing approximately 28.5 million underlying shares or approximately 199.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 22,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) options are showing a volume of 67,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193.2% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 14,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, NFLX options, or PSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NXN
CDEV market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WYIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.