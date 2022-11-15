Markets
CMG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, PSX

November 15, 2022 — 04:40 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 8,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 895,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 230.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 389,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 285,019 contracts, representing approximately 28.5 million underlying shares or approximately 199.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 22,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) options are showing a volume of 67,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193.2% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 14,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

