Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMCSA, CVX, KR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), where a total volume of 94,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 14,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 55,846 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 33,592 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,700 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMCSA options, CVX options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
