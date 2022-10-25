Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLX, REGN, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 7,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 758,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 5,144 contracts, representing approximately 514,400 underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 7,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 741,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,500 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

