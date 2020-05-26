Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLX, INCY, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 9,228 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 922,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) options are showing a volume of 6,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 684,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,900 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 100,392 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 48,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

