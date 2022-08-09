Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLOV, MSFT, UVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), where a total of 58,471 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.4% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 10,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 247,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 16,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
And Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) saw options trading volume of 1,436 contracts, representing approximately 143,600 underlying shares or approximately 92.3% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLOV options, MSFT options, or UVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.