Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLOV, MSFT, UVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), where a total of 58,471 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.4% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 10,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 247,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 16,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) saw options trading volume of 1,436 contracts, representing approximately 143,600 underlying shares or approximately 92.3% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLOV options, MSFT options, or UVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

