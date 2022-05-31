Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLDX, DPZ, SKX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX), where a total of 4,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 441,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 637,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 364,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,900 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 7,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 790,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,600 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
