Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CL, PHM, POWI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), where a total of 18,894 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,500 underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) saw options trading volume of 11,475 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,500 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) options are showing a volume of 1,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of POWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of POWI. Below is a chart showing POWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CL options, PHM options, or POWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

