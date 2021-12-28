Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CIM, ROKU, APPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), where a total volume of 61,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 270% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 17,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 177,666 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 246.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 23,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 55,074 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 173.8% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 6,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,100 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

