Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CI, SONO, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total of 10,041 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) options are showing a volume of 5,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 6,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CI options, SONO options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

