Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHRW, LL, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 4,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 480,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 878,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) saw options trading volume of 1,386 contracts, representing approximately 138,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 116,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 7,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,500 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

