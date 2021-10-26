Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHRW, LL, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 4,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 480,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 878,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) saw options trading volume of 1,386 contracts, representing approximately 138,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 116,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 7,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,500 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

