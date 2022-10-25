Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHPT, UUUU, TNK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total of 69,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.4% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring November 04, 2022, with 20,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 21,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 17,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) options are showing a volume of 5,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,700 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHPT options, UUUU options, or TNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.