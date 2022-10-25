Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHPT, UUUU, TNK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total of 69,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.4% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring November 04, 2022, with 20,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 21,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 17,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) options are showing a volume of 5,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,700 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHPT options, UUUU options, or TNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.