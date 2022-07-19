Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHPT, IRTC, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total volume of 46,798 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 20,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) saw options trading volume of 2,489 contracts, representing approximately 248,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 172,625 contracts, representing approximately 17.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 15,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

