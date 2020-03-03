Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHNG, AMBA, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Change Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CHNG), where a total of 79,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.6% of CHNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 38,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CHNG. Below is a chart showing CHNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 5,112 contracts, representing approximately 511,200 underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 99,446 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 93.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 30,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

