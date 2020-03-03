Markets
CHNG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHNG, AMBA, SQ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Change Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CHNG), where a total of 79,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.6% of CHNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 38,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CHNG. Below is a chart showing CHNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 5,112 contracts, representing approximately 511,200 underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 99,446 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 93.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 30,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHNG options, AMBA options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHNG AMBA SQ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular