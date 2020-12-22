Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHGG, RCII, MSTR

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG), where a total volume of 9,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 976,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) options are showing a volume of 2,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 268,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of RCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,000 underlying shares of RCII. Below is a chart showing RCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 3,905 contracts, representing approximately 390,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 795,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

