Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CF, SBUX, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total volume of 14,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,700 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 33,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 6,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 43,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 13,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

