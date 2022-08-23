Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CF, MOS, MDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total of 8,944 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 894,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 17,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 2,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,600 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 19,297 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 1,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,000 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

