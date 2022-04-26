Markets
CF

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CF, COF, Z

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total of 16,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,500 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 11,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 15,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CF options, COF options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CF COF Z

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular