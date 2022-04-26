Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CF, COF, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total of 16,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,500 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 11,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 15,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

