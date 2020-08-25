Markets
CERN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CERN, COF, NWBI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN), where a total of 6,653 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 665,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of CERN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,800 underlying shares of CERN. Below is a chart showing CERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 10,312 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) options are showing a volume of 2,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of NWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of NWBI. Below is a chart showing NWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular