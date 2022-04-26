Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CELH, LIVN, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total of 3,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 686,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) options are showing a volume of 1,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 134,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 42,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 4,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,000 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

