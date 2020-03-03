Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CDAY, NVCR, ALRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY), where a total of 12,835 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of CDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 12,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CDAY. Below is a chart showing CDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) saw options trading volume of 5,535 contracts, representing approximately 553,500 underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM) saw options trading volume of 3,216 contracts, representing approximately 321,600 underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CDAY options, NVCR options, or ALRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

