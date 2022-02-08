Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CCL, FOSL, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total volume of 170,866 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 16,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Fossil Group Inc (Symbol: FOSL) saw options trading volume of 2,660 contracts, representing approximately 266,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of FOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of FOSL. Below is a chart showing FOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 92,782 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 10,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
