Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CBOE, TJX, SPGI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total volume of 2,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 241,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 38,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 12,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) options are showing a volume of 6,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 669,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,700 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBOE options, TJX options, or SPGI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

