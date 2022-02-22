Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CARS, RIOT, GPRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total volume of 1,942 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 194,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 53,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 5,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 542,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARS options, RIOT options, or GPRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

