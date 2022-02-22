Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CARS, RIOT, GPRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total volume of 1,942 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 194,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 53,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 5,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 542,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CARS options, RIOT options, or GPRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.