Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAR, AGNC, ANF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 4,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 428,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 29,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 11,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 6,985 contracts, representing approximately 698,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

