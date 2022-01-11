Markets
CAR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAR, AGNC, ANF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 4,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 428,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 29,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 11,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 6,985 contracts, representing approximately 698,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, AGNC options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAR AGNC ANF

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular