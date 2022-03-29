Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CALM, NVST, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total of 3,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 623,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST) saw options trading volume of 12,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of NVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,300 underlying shares of NVST. Below is a chart showing NVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 118,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CALM options, NVST options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.