Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CALM, NVST, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total of 3,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 623,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST) saw options trading volume of 12,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of NVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,300 underlying shares of NVST. Below is a chart showing NVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 118,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CALM options, NVST options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

