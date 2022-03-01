Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAH, IPGP, TWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), where a total of 16,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) saw options trading volume of 2,931 contracts, representing approximately 293,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thoughtworks Holding Inc (Symbol: TWKS) options are showing a volume of 2,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of TWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of TWKS. Below is a chart showing TWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAH options, IPGP options, or TWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.