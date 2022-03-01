Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAH, IPGP, TWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), where a total of 16,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) saw options trading volume of 2,931 contracts, representing approximately 293,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thoughtworks Holding Inc (Symbol: TWKS) options are showing a volume of 2,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of TWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of TWKS. Below is a chart showing TWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAH options, IPGP options, or TWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.