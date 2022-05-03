Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CACC, MP, BGFV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total of 828 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 82,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 86,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,500 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 24,913 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 11,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (Symbol: BGFV) saw options trading volume of 6,930 contracts, representing approximately 693,000 underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of BGFV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,500 underlying shares of BGFV. Below is a chart showing BGFV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

