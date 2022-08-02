Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CACC, AEVA, RNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total volume of 353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 21 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2,100 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Aeva Technologies Inc (Symbol: AEVA) saw options trading volume of 7,486 contracts, representing approximately 748,600 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of AEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,600 underlying shares of AEVA. Below is a chart showing AEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 9,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 999,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

