Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, SPGI, IVZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 112,577 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 35,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) saw options trading volume of 3,862 contracts, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 787,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) saw options trading volume of 22,377 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 20,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, SPGI options, or IVZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

