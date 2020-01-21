Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, MS, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 63,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 9,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 43,910 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 6,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 600,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

