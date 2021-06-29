Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, ISRG, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 114,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 10,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 2,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 29,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 10,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

