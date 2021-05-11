Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BZH, RH, GOGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH), where a total volume of 2,275 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 227,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 2,801 contracts, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) saw options trading volume of 7,446 contracts, representing approximately 744,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BZH options, RH options, or GOGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.