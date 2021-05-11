Markets
BZH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BZH, RH, GOGO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH), where a total volume of 2,275 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 227,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 2,801 contracts, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) saw options trading volume of 7,446 contracts, representing approximately 744,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BZH options, RH options, or GOGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BZH RH GOGO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular