Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BYND, OLLI, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 62,122 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 5,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,600 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) saw options trading volume of 7,325 contracts, representing approximately 732,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,300 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 44,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 3,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

