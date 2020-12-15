Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BYND, ETSY, LDL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 28,970 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.8% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 31,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,900 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lydall, Inc. (Symbol: LDL) options are showing a volume of 978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 97,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of LDL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of LDL. Below is a chart showing LDL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

