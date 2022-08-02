Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BYND, CLFD, V

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 25,867 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 2,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,300 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) options are showing a volume of 1,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 195,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 47,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 2,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

